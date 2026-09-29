Lecture: Art/Museum Education in the 21st Century: Orienting Toward Care Website

In this talk, Dr. Dana Carlisle Kletchka, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Art Museum Education at Ohio State University discusses post-pandemic re-emergence of a philosophical Ethics of Care in art education and beyond, elucidates a framework for care in pedagogical practices, demonstrates impacts of orienting pedagogy toward care, and considers how a politics of interdependence may inform personal and professional dynamics in the classroom or art museum. Sponsored by the Palmer Museum of Art, the School of Visual Arts Art Education Program, the College of Arts & Architecture, and the Michael J. and Aimee Rusinko Kakos Dean’s Chair.