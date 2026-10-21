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Lay of the Land: A Conversation with ClearWater Conservancy

Lay of the Land: A Conversation with ClearWater Conservancy

Lay of the Land: A Conversation with Clearwater Conservancy

November 12, 2026 at 7 pm in the Foxdale Village Auditorium

Since 1980, ClearWater Conservancy’s mission has been to conserve and restore our natural resources through land conservation, water resources stewardship, and environmental outreach across central Pennsylvania.

Today, Clearwater is continuing to put this mission into action by addressing emerging environmental challenge that impact our region. Join us as ClearWater Conservancy’s Executive Director, Elizabeth Crisfield, discusses how the organization is responding to current local environmental issues, such as the SCI Rockview Lands, the State College Area Connector Project, data centers, and more.

Learn more about ClearWater Conservancy at ClearWaterConservancy.org

Foxdale Village Auditorium
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Foxdale Village
814-238-3322
admissions@foxdalevillage.org
Foxdale Village Auditorium
500 E. Marylyn Avenue
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
www.healthyaging.psu.edu