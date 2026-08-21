Launch Party for The Haven Exchange and Farm to City Fest

Downtown Lock Haven, Inc., a non-profit group, invites the public to the Launch Party for the Farm to City Fest Final Friday and to The Haven Exchange, a new pub located in a historic bank building on August 28th, 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm. The event will feature Bobby 5's LIVE Music Show, select free appetizers and beverages at your own cost. Bobby 5 is a popular one-man acoustic band and Nashville musician. Farm to City Final Friday is designed to celebrate agriculture and farm in the region with live music by FLASHBACK and The Twisted Racquet-Tears, free children's music show in the Susquehanna Event Center (Elks), Allie Moo, a mechanical, talking and milking cow, professional juggler, professional clown, petting zoo, 4-H, Farm Bureau, Clinton County Conservation District, Cooperative Extension, DCNR Sproul State Forest, dining on the street, face painter, vendors, crafters, free popcorn outside of Downtown Lock Haven office (205 E. Main St.), bounce house, and a costumed chicken character. East Main Street will be closed from Jay to Vesper Streets.