Keynote Chorus concerts Dec.5, 2026
Keynote Chorus concerts Dec.5, 2026
The Keynote Chorus will present its holiday concert featuring carols and music selections sure to put one in the holiday spirit! Featured musicians will accompany. This is a free event sponsored partly by NYS Council of Arts. Freewill donations will be accepted as the chorus offers a music scholarship.
Wick chapel University. Of Pitts. Bradford
03:00 PM - 04:15 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Wick chapel University. Of Pitts. Bradford
Univ. of Pittsburgh Bradford campusBradford, Pennsylvania 16701