K–12 Educator Workshop

K-12 educators of all subjects, administrators, and principles are invited to participate in one of these interactive workshops to discover the powerful connections between art and a range of disciplines, including social studies, language arts, science and math. Meet the Palmer’s new curator of American art, Janine Yorimoto Boldt, and provide feedback to enhance teaching opportunities with the upcoming reinstallation of the permanent collection galleries. With museum educators and colleagues, enjoy in-gallery discussions and experiential, object-based teaching strategies that develop core skills such as observation, analysis, communication, and collaboration. Register in advance for one of the scheduled sessions. For questions, contact Brandi Breslin, director of education, at bgb56@psu.edu.