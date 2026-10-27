Juniper Village at Brookline to Host Veterans Day Quilts of Valor Ceremony!

Join Juniper Village at Brookline on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 2 p.m. for a special Veterans Day Quilts of Valor Ceremony honoring the brave men and women who have served our country.

Happy Valley Quilts of Valor will join the community to present beautiful, handmade quilts to veteran residents as a heartfelt expression of gratitude for their service and sacrifice.

Residents, families, friends, and community members are invited to come together for this meaningful afternoon as we recognize and celebrate the veterans in our community and beyond.

Refreshments will be provided, and no reservations are required. Everyone is welcome to attend!

Event Details:

What: Veterans Day Quilts of Valor Ceremony

When: Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

Where: Juniper Village at Brookline – Willows Dining Room

1930–1950 Cliffside Drive

State College, PA 16801

Admission: Free and open to the community. No reservation required.

Questions? Contact Caitlin Rokavec at Caitlin.Rokavec@JuniperCommunities.com.

For more information about Juniper Village at Brookline, visit juniperbrookline.com.