Juneteenth Art Exhibition closing, Eric Ian Farmer, Collage, and First Friday at the Woskob Family Gallery
Juneteenth Art Exhibition closing, Eric Ian Farmer, Collage, and First Friday at the Woskob Family Gallery
Join us for First Friday as we close out our Juneteenth exhibition with music and community art-making.
From 6 to 7pm, State College native Eric Ian Farmer will perform, sharing original songs about relationships and finding your path in life. While he plays, stop by the collage table for "My Juneteenth," where you can create something that reflects what Juneteenth means to you.
Woskob Family Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 7 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Woskob Family Gallery (PSU)
woskob@psu.edu
Woskob Family Gallery
146 S Allen St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801