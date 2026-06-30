July Atrium Exhibit
July Atrium Exhibit
June 30 to July 25
Artful Imitation
The Artful Imitation show invites Gallery Shop artists to copy the style or subject matter of another well-known artist. Maybe a full-color photographer will try black and white shots ala Ansel Adams or a painter might try their hand at pointillism or the unique subject matter of Hieron Bosch. Come and see if you can spot the influencers.
Gallery Shop in Lemont
10:30 AM - 05:30 PM, every day through Jul 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
Gallery Shop
8148670442
galleryshop824@gmail.com
Gallery Shop in Lemont
824 Pike StreetLemont, Pennsylvania 16851
(814) 867-0442
info@gallery-shop.com