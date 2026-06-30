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July Atrium Exhibit

July Atrium Exhibit

June 30 to July 25

Artful Imitation

The Artful Imitation show invites Gallery Shop artists to copy the style or subject matter of another well-known artist. Maybe a full-color photographer will try black and white shots ala Ansel Adams or a painter might try their hand at pointillism or the unique subject matter of Hieron Bosch. Come and see if you can spot the influencers.

Gallery Shop in Lemont
10:30 AM - 05:30 PM, every day through Jul 25, 2026.

Event Supported By

Gallery Shop
8148670442
galleryshop824@gmail.com
www.gallery-shop.com
Gallery Shop in Lemont
824 Pike Street
Lemont, Pennsylvania 16851
(814) 867-0442
info@gallery-shop.com
http://www.gallery-schop.com