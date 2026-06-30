Journalism, Trust, and the Future of an Informed Democracy

Many of us can remember a time when journalists served a well-established role in communities. News outlets, nationally and locally, were trusted to provide shared sets of facts and common narratives. They were generally seen as imperfect but reliable sources of information.

Today’s media landscape is radically different thanks to the rise of social media and the closing of thousands of newsrooms across the country. As a result, the public is more skeptical about the news they consume than ever — if they consume any news at all.

The organization Trusting News is strengthening the relationships between news outlets and the audiences they serve, creating a more informed public and a healthier democracy in the process. Team members Joy Mayer, Lynn Walsh, and Mollie Muchna and will share insights from their work with journalists across the country as they accept the McCourtney Institute’s 2026 Brown Democracy Medal.