Jitterbug Contest

Couples can compete to win $250, $100 or $50 by dancing the Jitterbug. Look for the man in the straw hat near the stage in front of the Courthouse on the Diamond at the Historic Bellefonte Cruise on June 20, 2026. He will be taking registrations, starting at 2 p.m., and handing out judging numbers. The contest begins at 3 p.m. There will be four songs, one to warm-up, two for the judges to select the finalists and one more to pick the winning couple. Be brave. Have fun. Make money.