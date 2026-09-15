Jazz Dance Class for Adults

Penn State Altoona is offering a six-week series of jazz dance classes for adults beginning Oct. 20.

Designed for all levels and abilities for those over 18, this class will provide basics of the classic jazz dance form through strengthening and flexibility exercises in addition to learning combinations focusing on polyrhythms inherent in jazz dance.

Instructed by KT Huckabee, classes will be held Tuesdays, Oct. 20 and 27 and Nov. 3, 10, 17, and 24 from 6 to 7 p.m. in 148 Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts.

Dancers should wear athletic or dance attire with jazz shoes, jazz sneakers, or bare feet.

There is a $50 registration fee. Register at https://altoona.psu.edu/community-art-classes