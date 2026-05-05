J.A.M. Fest 2026

J.A.M. Fest is a community-wide mental wellness day designed to help increase well-being, build connections, and foster self-expression. Held annually in downtown State College, the event features live music, stations for creative expression, artwork to view, and more.

Art, music, and creative expression are lifelong sources of resilience, self-confidence, and happiness, so save the date for this free, fun-filled event.

Thank you to this year’s key sponsors, Mount Nittany Health and GP Audio, for keeping this event accessible and fun! Thank you to all of our generous sponsors for helping to open minds and save lives! Learn more about them below.