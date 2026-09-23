Ivyside Dance Ensemble Fall 2026 Performance

Penn State Altoona’s Ivyside Dance Ensemble will perform Thursday and Friday, Nov. 12 and 13, at 7:30 p.m. in the Wolf Kuhn Theatre of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts.

Choreographers Ruth Packard, Ana Rossi-Lanzendorfer, and Penn State Altoona’s emerging-artist-in-residence Lauren Linder offer pieces that explore themes of history, community, and human connection. Their choreography brings to the stage the politics of movement and falling, narratives of ghost towns and the American West, and the everyday experiences and observations that unfold within shared public spaces.

Performances are free and open to the public through support of the Kjell Meling Arts for All Initiative. Recommended for ages 12 and up. For further information, call 814-949-5452.