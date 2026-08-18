Introduction to AI
Introduction to AI
Join Mid-State Literacy Council on October 13th at 11:00am at the Center Hall Library for a free technology lecture called "Intro to A.I.". Curious about AI? Want to know more about Chat GPT? This lecture will introduce some of the basic ideas around artificial intelligence. We’ll talk about how AI is being used today, what its current limitations are, and how it will shape the future!
Centre Hall Library
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mid-State Literacy Council
814-238-1809
agiedroc@mid-stateliteracycouncil.org
Centre Hall Library
109 West Beryl StCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
(814) 364-2580