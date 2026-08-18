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Introduction to AI

Introduction to AI

Join Mid-State Literacy Council on October 13th at 11:00am at the Center Hall Library for a free technology lecture called "Intro to A.I.".  Curious about AI? Want to know more about Chat GPT? This lecture will introduce some of the basic ideas around artificial intelligence. We’ll talk about how AI is being used today, what its current limitations are, and how it will shape the future!

Centre Hall Library
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Mid-State Literacy Council
814-238-1809
agiedroc@mid-stateliteracycouncil.org
https://www.mid-stateliteracycouncil.org/
Centre Hall Library
109 West Beryl St
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
(814) 364-2580
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/centre-hall/