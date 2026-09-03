Intro To AI For Seniors
Intro To AI For Seniors
Patrons aged 50 and over are invited to a presentation on the basics of A.I by Mid-State Literacy at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library on Tuesday, October 13 at 11am! Registration required.
Sign up with Mid-State Literacy to reserve your spot! Call (814) 238-1809 or email lregan@mid-stateliteracycouncil.org
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl StreetCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org