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Intro To AI For Seniors

Intro To AI For Seniors

Patrons aged 50 and over are invited to a presentation on the basics of A.I by Mid-State Literacy at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library on Tuesday, October 13 at 11am! Registration required.

Sign up with Mid-State Literacy to reserve your spot! Call (814) 238-1809 or email lregan@mid-stateliteracycouncil.org

Centre Hall Area Branch Library
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl Street
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/centre-hall