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Infinite Worlds: Sci-Fi & Fantasy Book Group

Infinite Worlds: Sci-Fi & Fantasy Book Group

This October, the Infinite Worlds: Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Discussion will be reading "Blood Over Bright Haven" by M.L. Wang. Join the discussion at the Bellefonte Library on Saturday, October 31 at 1pm! No registration needed. Limited copies of the book available at the circulation desk.

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte