Infinite Worlds: Sci-Fi & Fantasy Book Group
Infinite Worlds: Sci-Fi & Fantasy Book Group
This October, the Infinite Worlds: Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Discussion will be reading "Blood Over Bright Haven" by M.L. Wang. Join the discussion at the Bellefonte Library on Saturday, October 31 at 1pm! No registration needed. Limited copies of the book available at the circulation desk.
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516