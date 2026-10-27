Infinite Worlds Book Group
Infinite Worlds Book Group
This December, the Infinite Worlds: Sci-Fi and Fantasy Book Discussion will be reading "The Bear And The Nightingale" by Katherine Arden. Join the discussion at the Bellefonte Library on Saturday, December 19 at 1pm! No registration needed. Limited copies of the book available at the circulation desk.
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516