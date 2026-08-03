Infinite Worlds Book Group

Welcome to Infinite Worlds: A Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Discussion Group. This month, we will discuss the novel The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson.

Multiverse travel is finally possible, but there’s just one catch: No one can visit a world where their counterpart is still alive. Enter Cara, whose parallel selves happen to be exceptionally good at dying. Limited copies will be available at the circulation desk.

Join the discussion at the Bellefonte Library at 1pm. No registration needed.