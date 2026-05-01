Independence and Beyond: The Lost Lessons of William Maclay, Apostle of Democracy
Independence and Beyond: The Lost Lessons of William Maclay, Apostle of Democracy
This country will soon celebrate the semiquincentennial of its independence. But how much hagiography distorts our understanding? How much do we know about the eight weeks of backstories surrounding that unprecedented event? How and why did Pennsylvania’s politicians change their minds about breaking free? What role did Central Pennsylvania play in the nation's gradual political evolution?
We’ll explore those questions and more.
Union County Historical Society Gallery
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Union County Historical Society
570-524-8666
info@unioncopahistory.com
Union County Historical Society Gallery
15 N. Water St.Lewisburg, Pennsylvania 17837
570-24-8666
info@unioncopahistory.com