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Hungry To Learn

Hungry To Learn

Hungry to Learn, part of our Intersections Film Series, focuses on college students experiencing food and housing insecurity as they balance basic needs with paying tuition. It highlights the issues students experience outside of the classroom and the systems schools are putting in place to address food insecurity. This event will take place on September 30 at 7 p.m. over Zoom and is followed by a post-film panel of experts on food insecurity, housing, and higher education.

Online
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Penn State Sustainability
8148652291
ixb20@psu.edu
https://sustainability.psu.edu/
Online