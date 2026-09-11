Humans Are Living Histories

Venus Bayat | 2022–2026

We carry the past in our bodies, memories, and images. In this project, I use photography to bring different moments of time into the same visual space. By combining archival photographs with contemporary images, I create encounters between people who lived in different times and places.

These photographs are not intended to reconstruct history exactly as it was. Instead, they explore how traces of the past continue to shape the present. A face, a posture, or a familiar emotion can connect people across generations, revealing history as something lived rather than distant.

Throughout this project, I am particularly interested in personal archives and family photographs as sites of memory. Many of these images have survived because they were preserved, protected, and passed down through generations. In many families, this work of remembering has traditionally been carried out by women, whose contributions often remain absent from official historical narratives.

By layering photographs from different periods, I explore history not as a linear sequence of events, but as an ongoing presence that continues to exist within everyday life. Although human behavior, lifestyles, and technologies change over time, experiences such as love, loss, belonging, displacement, care, and memory remain deeply recognizable.

Through these visual encounters between past and present, I examine how individuals, particularly women, participate in the preservation, transmission, and reinterpretation of history. In this sense, history is not only behind us. It lives within us.

Humans are living histories.

