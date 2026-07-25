Houtzdale Lions Club Duck Race

The Houtzdale Lions will sell Duck Race entries at their Houtzdale Days booth July 30 to August 1. For only $10 per duck, you have a chance to win four cash prizes - first place $100, second place $50, and third place $25. Newly added this year, the “Last Duck” award of $15. This is for the last duck crossing the finish line unassisted. Names and duck numbers will be posted on Houtzdale Lions Club Facebook and Intagram pages after Houtzdale Days closes. The Duck Race goes live on FB at 10:30am, Sunday, August 2, 2026. To learn more, follow the Houtzdale Lions Club on Facebook and Instagram, or email HoutzdaleLions@gmail.com