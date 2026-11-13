Houtzdale Area Historical Society Museum Thanksgiving Weekend Hours

The Houtzdale Area Historical Society (HAHS) Museum is pleased to be open limited hours over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Museum will open Friday, November 27 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm; Saturday, November 28 from 10:00am to 2:00pm and Sunday, November 29, from 12 noon to 3:00pm.

HAHS shirts, stickers, annual memberships, and lifetime memberships are for sale during Museum hours. You can also purchase “Houtzdale, My Hometown and Yours, Volume II”, which benefits both HAHS and Houtzdale Revitalization Association (HRA).

For more information, visit Houtzdale Area Historical Society on Facebook, see their website HoutzdaleHistorical.com or email HouAreaHistoricalSociety@gmail.com. HAHS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, charitable organization.

