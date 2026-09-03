Hometown Voices Reading Series Presents Judith Sornberger & Tyler Corbridge

On Sunday, October 4, at 3 pm, Hometown Voices, your local reading & performance series, will host an event featuring poet Judith Sornberger and fiction writer Tyler Corbridge, at Woskob Family Gallery in the Penn State Downtown Theatre Center at 146 South Allen Street in State College. Refreshments will be provided.

This event free and open to the public. Parking downtown is free on most Sundays. Come enjoy local writers and support your creative community!

Judith Sornberger's five full-length poetry collections include Sorority of Stillness: A Gallery of Women in Art (Shanti Arts 2025). The Book of Muses (Finishing Line Press 2023) is her most recent of seven chapbooks. Sornberger first taught poetry writing in Nebraska prisons and is professor emerita of Mansfield University of Pennsylvania. She lives on the side of a mountain outside Wellsboro, PA, among bobcats, deer, and visiting bears.

Tyler Corbridge is a fiction writer and Associate Teaching Professor of English at Penn State. Born in Washington and raised in California and Utah, his fiction is often concerned with the landscapes, histories, and contradictions of the American West. His fiction has appeared in Chicago Quarterly Review, Salt Hill Journal, Fjords Review, and elsewhere. He holds an MFA from the University of Alabama and a PhD from the University of Missouri.

For questions or additional publicity materials, email Hometown Voices Series Coordinator Rachael Wiley at rwiley@psu.edu.