Hometown Voices Reading Series Kicks Off 9/13 with Poets Kathy Morrow & Michael Garrigan

On Sunday, September 13, at 3 pm, Hometown Voices, your local reading & performance series, will host an event featuring poet and theatre artist Kathy Morrow and nature poet Michael Garrigan, at Woskob Family Gallery in the Penn State Downtown Theatre Center at 146 South Allen Street in State College. Refreshments will be provided.

This event free and open to the public. Parking downtown is free on most Sundays. Come enjoy local writers and support your creative community!

Kathleen Morrow (she/they) is a poet and puppeteer in Central Pennsylvania, where she studied Communication Arts and Sciences at PSU. Kathy has participated in several poetry slams as host, featured reader, and prize winning poet. Published poetry includes On The Brink of Something New, The Lutz-Morrow Affair (with Reggie Lutz), and the Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church poetry anthologies (2022-2025). She teaches poetry, ESL, and theatre arts, and writes and performs for Adam Swartz Puppets. Creative projects that connect the community help Kathy keep her resolve in uncertain times.

Michael Garrigan writes and teaches along the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania. He is the author of three poetry collections — Ghost Hunting Glaciers (winner of the Grayson Books Poetry Prize), River, Amen (winner of the Weatherford Award for Poetry) and Robbing the Pillars. His writing has appeared in Orion, Talking River Review, River Teeth, and North American Review, among others. His work has been nominated for Best of the Net, Best Small Fictions, Best Spiritual Literature, and The Pushcart Prize. Michael was the Artist in Residence for The Bob Marshall Wilderness Area and believes every watershed should have a Poet Laureate. You can find more of his work at www.mgarrigan.com.

For questions or additional publicity materials, email Hometown Voices Series Coordinator Rachael Wiley at rwiley@psu.edu.