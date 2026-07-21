The 89th Hollidaysburg Community Farm Show will be held Sept 21-24, 2026. The Show will be held at the Hollidaysburg Senior High Sports Building on Montgomery St.

Special events:

Tues: 3pm-7pm- Penn State Master Canner. Onsite Gauge testing.

3pm-7pm - “Ask the Master Gardener”

5:30-6:30pm - Milk Drinking Contest

7-8:00pm - Pie Eating Contest

Wed: 10am-1pm - “Ask the Master Gardener.”

3-7pm - Penn State Master Canner. Onsite Gauge testing available.

4:30-7:30pm - Jr & Sr Corn Hole & Hay Bale Throwing Contests

4:30pm - The Golden Tiger Marching Blue Band in concert.

5-8pm – Civil War living historian, John Wessner, will have a Civil War camp display showcasing the daily life and equipment of a soldier.

5pm-7pm - Silver Creek MINIstries Mini horses petting zoo.

Thurs: 4pm-7pm - Penn State Master Canner. Onsite Gauge testing.

4pm-7pm - “Ask the Master Gardener”

Entries for the Farm Show will be accepted Sept 15, 5-9 pm and Sept 16, 8-10 am. Check the Premium Guide for the rules and exclusions regarding entries, contests and farm show hours. Premium Books are free and available at local businesses in Hollidaysburg and surrounding communities. Or go to www.hollidaysburgfarmshow.org. for an online copy. Public viewing of the exhibits is Tues. 3-9pm, Wed. 8am-8pm and Thurs. 8am-7pm. Alert: Due to Avian Flu, eggs and any products made using feathers is prohibited. Come, participate, and enjoy a variety of contests for adults and children, such as coloring, corn hole, pie eating, milk drinking, hay bale throwing, poster and baking contests check the premium book for rules, dates and times. Handicap accessible facility.

