Holiday Cheer Concert – Joe Newberry & April Verch

Music of the Season From the Ottawa Valley to the Ozarks - Singing and Dancing

Ever since Newberry & Verch met, and discovered a musical spark that few can match, they have toured across North America, Europe, and the U.K., including Nova Scotia’s signature festival Celtic Colours International Festival, the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival in New York state, and Celtic Connections in Glasgow, Scotland. Their recording projects, “Going Home” (2017), and “On This Christmas Day” (2021), were released to wide acclaim, and the duo has a new project ready for release, “Blessing On The Wing” (March 20, 2026). Like their previous releases, the music comes from their respective homes, but also showcases new songs and tunes that add to those traditions.

Whether it is the power of two voices lifted in harmony, or the sound of traditional tunes calling people to get up and move, these two masters of tradition put on an unforgettable show. And, when their feet kick up the dust in perfect rhythm and those two voices become one, Newberry & Verch help remind folks why this music existed in the first place.