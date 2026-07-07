Have you ever dreamed of being neck and neck on the home straight as you jockey for a glorious win? If so, join Jana Marie Foundation on Friday, August 7, 2026, from 5 pm–8 pm, when we host our third annual hobby horse derby at The Alliance Church in State College, PA. It’s your chance to grab life by the reins and have fun while supporting the work of Jana Marie Foundation. This novel event welcomes people of all ages and promises to be an evening the whole community can enjoy.

At this Kentucky Derby-inspired event, you can watch the races, grab a snack, and laugh as we build community through play! Inspired by “Buttercup,” the hobby horse ridden Jana Marie Foundation’s 2023 summer camp, and a series of short-form videos showcasing professional hobby horse riders, the Jana Marie Foundation team dreamed up an opportunity to embrace the power of play and silliness.

As we move into the summer, it’s time to relax and reset. This event is designed to encourage resilience and community connections while promoting overall mental wellness.

Whether you are riding or joining as a spectator, this event is one that you won’t want to miss!