History Speaks Lecture with Joey Lehman

On Wednesday, July 15 at 7:00 PM, the Blair County Historical Society will be holding its next History Speaks lecture over at the Railroaders Memorial Museum. For this lecture, guest speaker Joey Lehman will deliver his presentation titled "Before Their Stories Fade: Remembering Local Veterans," which will dive into the lives and service records of several Blair County veterans whom Joey interviewed for his recent oral history project. This lecture is free and open to the public, but donations to the Blair County Historical Society are welcome. For more information and a complete schedule of the Blair County Historical Society's 2026 History Speaks lectures, please visit www.blairhistory.org/events or check out their social pages!

