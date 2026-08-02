History Speaks: A BCHS Lecture Series - "The History of Lakemont Park" with Jim Lowe. Wednesday, August 19 at 7:00 PM at the Railroaders Memorial Museum. Admission is free and open to the public, but donations to the Blair County Historical Society are welcome. For a complete lineup of the Blair County Historical Society's remaining lectures for the 2026 season, please visit www.blairhistory.org/events or check out their social pages!