Hikes & Hops

Join Centred Outdoors for an afternoon of trails, beer, and community at Boal City Brewing! Centred Outdoors is teaming up with local outdoor recreation businesses for a raffle giveaway to benefit programming with donated prizes from businesses who share our love of the outdoors.

Boal City Brewing is generously hosting us and donating a portion of beer sales to support the cause, and Centred Outdoors guides will lead guided outings through the Boal Mansion woods for anyone who wants to explore before or after having a brew. Hikes will start at the top of every hour!

This event is completely family-friendly, so you don’t have to be 21 to join the fun. Stop by anytime between 12 and 4pm to enter the raffle, hang out, and hit the trails.

A program of ClearWater Conservancy, Centred Outdoors is an invitation to everyone of every age, background, or fitness level to explore and enjoy outdoor recreation destinations throughout Centre and surrounding counties. There is never a cost to participate, and events are always open to the public.

Centred Outdoors is committed to addressing and lowering barriers to outdoor programming, ensuring that people of all identities and abilities have access to opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in a way that is comfortable, safe, and fun. Through accessible and inclusive outings, we support healthy communities and the growth of more diverse participation in the conservation movement.

Your raffle entry and beer purchase helps fund this programming — see you on the trails!