Hike and Haiku in the Rothrock State Forest- Bear Meadows (Jean Aron Path)

It's dealer's choice, but from soaring vistas to secluded streams, your hike will definitely not be boring. Participants will learn the history of the Japanese literary form known as haiku, including references to the masters, form, and purpose, and then will have time to wander and wonder as you construct haiku of your own. We’ll cover the history of Rothrock State forest, Joseph Rothrock and his vision for the future of our Commonwealth. We’ll also talk tree management, explore insect and disease as well as how the rapidly changing climate is changing our forests. We'll come together to share and discuss our visions, before calling it a day.