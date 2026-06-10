Hey There Little Red Riding Hood; Full Moon Hike at Keith Springs t Indian Springs

Step into the glow of the full moon for an unforgettable nighttime adventure through one of Pennsylvania’s most storied landscapes. This guided hike blends astronomy, ecology, and local history into a high-interest experience aligned with PA STEELS standards—all under a sky lit by lunar light.

Join our expert staff at Keith Springs and hike toward the rocky outcrop at Indian Springs, where you’ll overlook the iconic Bear Meadows Natural Area shimmering in the distance.

As your eyes adjust to the silvery glow, the forest transforms—and so does your understanding of the natural world.

The Science of the Moon

Under the full moon, students will explore the fascinating dynamics of the Sun–Earth–Moon system and uncover why we always see the same side of the Moon.

Topics include:

Lunar phases and orbital motion

Tidal locking and Moon rotation

The leading theory of how the Moon formed

The Moon’s role in Earth’s systems

As you move through the forest, uncover the rich history of Rothrock State Forest and the unique ecological features that make Bear Meadows stand out—even in the dim light of night.

Why does this landscape look so different? What makes it so important?

A Night to Remember

This is more than a hike—it’s a chance to:

Experience science in a real-world setting

Build observation and inquiry skills

Connect storytelling, science, and place

Whether you come for the science, the scenery, or the storybook vibes, this moonlit trek will leave you seeing the forest—and the Moon—in a whole new light.

The woods are calling… will you answer under the full moon?