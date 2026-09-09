Hard Freight Café Open Mic Night

“Hard Freight Café,” an open mic event, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. in the Titelman Study of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts. Attendees are invited to read or perform their own work or music or share a favorite piece of poetry or prose. Participants will be invited to sign up at the beginning of the program.

“Hard Freight Café” is sponsored by Penn State Altoona’s English program and “Hard Freight,” Penn State Altoona’s online student literary magazine.

The deadline for fall 2026 submissions to “Hard Freight” is Tuesday, Oct. 27, at midnight. Up to three entries per student in the categories of fiction, poetry, creative nonfiction, drama, visual art, and multimedia work (such as original music, short videos, etc.) may be submitted online at https://altoona.psu.edu/hard-freight.