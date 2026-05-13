Happy Valley Bonsai Club Annual Exhibit
Happy Valley Bonsai Club Annual Exhibit
This free exhibit showcases members' trees in various styles and stages of development. Club members will be present to answer questions. There will be a reception Friday and an expert critique Sunday at 3 PM.
Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania.
Every week through Jun 14, 2026.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Happy Valley Bonsai Club
Artist Group Info
Ann.glaser@outlook.com
Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania.
818 Pike StreetLemont , Pennsylvania 16851
artalliance05@gmail.com