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Happy Valley Bonsai Club Annual Exhibit

Happy Valley Bonsai Club Annual Exhibit

This free exhibit showcases members' trees in various styles and stages of development. Club members will be present to answer questions. There will be a reception Friday and an expert critique Sunday at 3 PM.

Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania.
Every week through Jun 14, 2026.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM

Event Supported By

Happy Valley Bonsai Club
https://www.facebook.com/HappyValleyBonsaiClub/

Artist Group Info

Ann.glaser@outlook.com
Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania.
818 Pike Street
Lemont , Pennsylvania 16851
artalliance05@gmail.com
http://artallianceofcentralpa.org/