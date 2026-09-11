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Hannah Bingman - Album Release Event

Hannah Bingman - Album Release Event

Join us in celebrating the original music community and release of Hannah Bingman's first studio album in over 13 years. Anna Pearl and Laura will play short opening sets, followed by songs and stories from Hannah.
A $5+ donation at the door is appreciated but not necessary. We will have merchandise from the artists including the new album in CD format. Cash and Venmo.
We will also be accepting donations to Rule 62 Recovery and Wellness in support of addiction recovery services.
The hope is that all will feel welcome to listen and speak with your neighbors before after the performances.

Faith United Church of Christ
$5 suggested donation
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

Hannah Bingman
hannah@hannahbingman.com
www.hannahbingman.com
Faith United Church of Christ
300 E College Ave
STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania 16801