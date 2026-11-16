Handel's Messiah will be presented on Friday, December 18th at 7:00 PM at Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament. (1 Cathedral Square, Altoona, PA)

Cathedral Festival Choir and Blair Concert Chorale will perform Messiah with professional chamber orchestra. Soloists: Julie Hanlon, soprano; Patty Ruggles, alto; Nic Stark, tenor; Jim White, bass. Under the direction of Robert Long, Music Director of the Altoona Cathedral.

This concert is open to the public. Freewill offering will be accepted.