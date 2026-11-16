Handel's MESSIAH concert
Handel's MESSIAH concert
Handel's Messiah will be presented on Friday, December 18th at 7:00 PM at Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament. (1 Cathedral Square, Altoona, PA)
Cathedral Festival Choir and Blair Concert Chorale will perform Messiah with professional chamber orchestra. Soloists: Julie Hanlon, soprano; Patty Ruggles, alto; Nic Stark, tenor; Jim White, bass. Under the direction of Robert Long, Music Director of the Altoona Cathedral.
This concert is open to the public. Freewill offering will be accepted.
Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament
Freewill offering
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament
8149444603
lthayer@diocesesj.org
Artist Group Info
Cathedral Festival Choir/Blair Concert Chorale
rlong@dioceseaj.org
Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament
13th Avenue at 13th StreetAltoona, Pennsylvania 16601
8149449603
lthayer@dioceseaj.org