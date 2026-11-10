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Guided Outing: Canoe Creek State park

Guided Outing: Canoe Creek State park

This 961-acre park features a 155-acre lake, wetlands, old fields, and mature forests, which provide critical habitat for migrating birds and other wildlife.

The area is popular for activities like fishing, hiking, swimming and picnicking at the beach area. The park also has a rich history of limestone mining, which we'll see and learn more about firsthand.

easy · 1.25 miles · 80ft elevation gain

Canoe Creek State Park
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Centred Outdoors
814-237-0400
info@centredoutdoors.org
https://www.centredoutdoors.org/

Artist Group Info

leahfuller@clearwaterconservancy.org
Canoe Creek State Park
205 Canoe Creek Rd
Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648
814-695-6807
canoecreeksp@pa.gov
www.dcnr.pa.gov