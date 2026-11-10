Guided Outing: Canoe Creek State park
Guided Outing: Canoe Creek State park
This 961-acre park features a 155-acre lake, wetlands, old fields, and mature forests, which provide critical habitat for migrating birds and other wildlife.
The area is popular for activities like fishing, hiking, swimming and picnicking at the beach area. The park also has a rich history of limestone mining, which we'll see and learn more about firsthand.
easy · 1.25 miles · 80ft elevation gain
Canoe Creek State Park
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Centred Outdoors
814-237-0400
info@centredoutdoors.org
Artist Group Info
leahfuller@clearwaterconservancy.org
Canoe Creek State Park
205 Canoe Creek RdHollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648
814-695-6807
canoecreeksp@pa.gov