Guided Outing: Canoe Creek State park

This 961-acre park features a 155-acre lake, wetlands, old fields, and mature forests, which provide critical habitat for migrating birds and other wildlife.

The area is popular for activities like fishing, hiking, swimming and picnicking at the beach area. The park also has a rich history of limestone mining, which we'll see and learn more about firsthand.

easy · 1.25 miles · 80ft elevation gain

Thanks to funding provided by Geisinger, we're able to provide transportation to this guided outing! There are two pickup locations: the PA Military Museum in Boalsburg and the Colonnade Blvd. Target in State College. If you'd like to take advantage of this offering, register through the link below.

https://centredoutdoors.org/event/canoe-creek-outing/