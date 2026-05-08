Graves on Indian Lane with Local Historia

Matt Maris of Local Historia offers a sneak peak into a powerful Revolutionary War story that occurred in Penns Valley in 1778. Included in the evening will be a screening for the new short film, Graves on Indian Lane.

A memorial honoring two Revolutionary War soldiers is located on a farm field along “Indian Lane” in Centre County, Pennsylvania. Private Thomas Van Doran and Corporal Jacob Shadecre were killed in action on July 24, 1778 in an engagement with five Native Americans and were buried at the monument's location.

The marker is a tangible reminder of regional hardships during the American Revolution. Matt will present the facts and historical context in which the skirmish took place; discussing why and how the engagement happened. What seems like an isolated incident in Penns Valley is a microcosm of the war itself, revealing the complicated and violent relationships between Patriots, British forces, and Native Americans in the region.

Can't get enough local history? Find Local Historia online and hosting online episodes of Hidden Happy Valley.

This program is sponsored in memory of Rus Scheuren.

No registration required