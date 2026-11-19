Goot Essa Holiday Open House
Goot Essa Holiday Open House
We’re opening our doors for the holidays! Join us on Saturday, November 21 at the farm to see where our cheese is made and get a head start on your holiday gift list.
Here’s what you’ll find:
- Cheese & Condiment Samples: Try our award-winning cheeses alongside our complimentary condiments.
- Cave & Cheesemaking Room Tours: Walk through all three of our cheese caves and see the room where every wheel begins.
- Gift Assortment Display: Browse this year’s holiday gifts for family or employees. Gift cards will also be available.
- Meet the Cheesemakers: Say hello to the people who make and age our cheese, and ask them anything you’ve wondered about the process.
- Cheese Flights (New!): Take home or gift four ages of cheese, from 1 to 7 years, and experience the difference aging makes.
- Refreshments: Enjoy hot drinks and homemade cookies made with care by the Esh Family.
The event is free and open to anyone. No advance registration required. Bring a friend and plan to stay a while. We look forward to seeing you at the farm between 8 am and 4 pm.
351 Wise Rd, Howard, PA, United States, Pennsylvania 16841
Learn More at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1505802908041839