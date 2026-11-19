We’re opening our doors for the holidays! Join us on Saturday, November 21 at the farm to see where our cheese is made and get a head start on your holiday gift list.

Here’s what you’ll find:

- Cheese & Condiment Samples: Try our award-winning cheeses alongside our complimentary condiments.

- Cave & Cheesemaking Room Tours: Walk through all three of our cheese caves and see the room where every wheel begins.

- Gift Assortment Display: Browse this year’s holiday gifts for family or employees. Gift cards will also be available.

- Meet the Cheesemakers: Say hello to the people who make and age our cheese, and ask them anything you’ve wondered about the process.

- Cheese Flights (New!): Take home or gift four ages of cheese, from 1 to 7 years, and experience the difference aging makes.

- Refreshments: Enjoy hot drinks and homemade cookies made with care by the Esh Family.

The event is free and open to anyone. No advance registration required. Bring a friend and plan to stay a while. We look forward to seeing you at the farm between 8 am and 4 pm.

351 Wise Rd, Howard, PA, United States, Pennsylvania 16841

Learn More at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1505802908041839