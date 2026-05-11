'Golf Fore Kids' Ladies Golf Tournament to benefit CASA of McKean County

Hey ladies! We’ve hit a milestone! It is time to register for the 5th annual CASA of McKean County’s ‘Golf Fore Kids’ Ladies Tournament on Saturday, July 11th at the Pennhills Club in Bradford, Pennsylvania. Ladies of all skill levels are welcome! Our theme is ‘Kids Cereal’. Costumes and cart decorations are part of the fun! Come as you are or come as your favorite kids’ cereal character. Gather a foursome and have a fun day of golf for the mission of CASA: to recruit and train volunteers committed to supporting the local court as advocates of abused and neglected children.

$70.00 Entry fee includes: Greens Fee, Cart, Sack Lunch, Appetizers and Free Drink. Fun Games and Contests on the Course. Donations for fantastic prize raffles.

Registration is 12:00 Noon. Shotgun start at 1:00PM. All proceeds benefit CASA of McKean County.

Go to www.casamckean.org for registration information.

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