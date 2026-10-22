Global Connections: Turkish Community Dinner

Founded in 1961, Global Connections (GC) is a Centre County community-based, volunteer-driven non-profit international relations organization. As part of its continued mission to foster intercultural community, GC will host a Turkish Cultural Dinner on Saturday, November 7th at 6:00PM at State College Friends Meeting House.

At this special event, guests will be immersed in Turkish culture through traditional food, customs, and shared stories, offering an authentic window into Türkey’s rich heritage! We encourage you to register as soon as possible, as space is limited, at https://globalconnections.wildapricot.org/event-6875647

For more information about the event, please reach out to the contacts provided. For more general information about Global Connections and our mission, please refer to https://www.gc-cc.org/

We look forward to seeing you at the event!

