GHOSTLY GALLOP 5k & 1mi.FUN RUN

Ghostly Gallop 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run

October 24, 2026

106 School Street, Spring Mills, PA 16875

Registration: 8:15 am

5K Run: 9:00 am

1 Mile Fun Run: 9:15 am

Grab your friends, costumes encouraged, and grab your running shoes for the 4th Annual Ghostly Gallop 5k and 1 mile Fun Run! Don’t let this flat, leisurely course along Sinking Creek Road scare you away. We hope to see you there! Participants who register by October 1st are guaranteed a free Ghostly Gallop shirt!

Registrations are accepted up to race day! Those who register after the event will receive shirts while supplies last.

Visit our Facebook page to learn more.

https://oldgreggschool.org/ghostly-gallop-5k-1-mile-fun-run-october-242026/