We will be screening Ghost In the Machine as part of our Intersections Film Series. This film from the Ford Foundation and PBS provides a detailed history of modern computing and Silicon Valley and uncovers some of the recurring problems of eugenics and racial bias affecting the root ways in which intelligence science has developed. This screening will take place online on Wednesday, October 21, at 6:30 p.m. followed by a post-film panel with experts on AI and bias.