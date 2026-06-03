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Gallery Conversation with Dreaming American Futures Artists

Gallery Conversation with Dreaming American Futures Artists

Join us in the galleries for a special community reading and gallery conversation with Dreaming American Futures artists; Jeremy David Engels,  Liberal Arts Endowed Professor of Communication Arts and Sciences and author of On Mindful Democracy: A Declaration of Interdependence to Mend a Fractured World (Parallax, 2026); and Assistant Director Joyce Robinson.

Palmer Museum of Art.
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Palmer Museum of Art.
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
http://www.palmermuseum.psu.edu
Palmer Museum of Art.
650 Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
http://palmermuseum.psu.edu/