Gallery Conversation with Dreaming American Futures Artists
Gallery Conversation with Dreaming American Futures Artists
Join us in the galleries for a special community reading and gallery conversation with Dreaming American Futures artists; Jeremy David Engels, Liberal Arts Endowed Professor of Communication Arts and Sciences and author of On Mindful Democracy: A Declaration of Interdependence to Mend a Fractured World (Parallax, 2026); and Assistant Director Joyce Robinson.
Palmer Museum of Art.
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Palmer Museum of Art.
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
Palmer Museum of Art.
650 Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu