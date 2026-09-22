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Gallery Conversation | Out of the Shadows: Drawings and Watercolors by American Women

Gallery Conversation | Out of the Shadows: Drawings and Watercolors by American Women

Explore special exhibition Out of the Shadows through a gallery conversation with exhibition curators and Summer 2026 curatorial interns Apollo Barron ('27, M.A. in art history) and Emma Knisely ('26, B.A. in art history).

Palmer Museum of Art
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Palmer Museum of Art
650 Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
https://palmermuseum.psu.edu/