Gallery Conversation | Out of the Shadows: Drawings and Watercolors by American Women
Gallery Conversation | Out of the Shadows: Drawings and Watercolors by American Women
Explore special exhibition Out of the Shadows through a gallery conversation with exhibition curators and Summer 2026 curatorial interns Apollo Barron ('27, M.A. in art history) and Emma Knisely ('26, B.A. in art history).
Palmer Museum of Art
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Palmer Museum of Art
650 Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu