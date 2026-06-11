Gallery Conversation: Constellations: Celebrating the Legacies of Betye Saar
Gallery Conversation: Constellations: Celebrating the Legacies of Betye Saar
Join Assistant Director Joyce Robinson for an engaging gallery conversation and in-depth look at special exhibition "Constellations: Celebrating the Legacies of Betye Saar."
Palmer Museum of Art.
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Palmer Museum of Art.
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
Palmer Museum of Art.
650 Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu