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Gallery Conversation: Constellations: Celebrating the Legacies of Betye Saar

Gallery Conversation: Constellations: Celebrating the Legacies of Betye Saar

Join Assistant Director Joyce Robinson for an engaging gallery conversation and in-depth look at special exhibition "Constellations: Celebrating the Legacies of Betye Saar."

Palmer Museum of Art.
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Palmer Museum of Art.
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
http://www.palmermuseum.psu.edu
Palmer Museum of Art.
650 Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
http://palmermuseum.psu.edu/